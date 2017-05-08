The Florida Senate Passes Broad-Based Tax Relief Package

Back-To-School and Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays, Sales Tax Exemption for Feminine Hygiene Products, Lower Business Rent Tax The Florida Senate today passed House Bill 7109, Taxation, by Senator Kelli Stargel . This legislation, combined with provisions of Senate Bill 2500, the 2017-18 General Appropriations Act, and House Joint Resolution 7015, Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption, will deliver broad-based tax relief to families and businesses across Florida.

