The Florida Senate Passes Broad-Based...

The Florida Senate Passes Broad-Based Tax Relief Package

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Capital Soup

Back-To-School and Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays, Sales Tax Exemption for Feminine Hygiene Products, Lower Business Rent Tax The Florida Senate today passed House Bill 7109, Taxation, by Senator Kelli Stargel . This legislation, combined with provisions of Senate Bill 2500, the 2017-18 General Appropriations Act, and House Joint Resolution 7015, Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption, will deliver broad-based tax relief to families and businesses across Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr '17 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar '17 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar '17 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar '17 Spotted Girl 5
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Polk County was issued at May 11 at 2:50AM EDT

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC