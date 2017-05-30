Stolen swan sculpture foudn in Polk...
The big swan was taken from Lakeland Cold Storage overnight between May 19 and 20. Detectives noticed a naked man, later identified as Ronald Thompson, who is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail, walking into the facility with a bucket. The big swan was taken from Lakeland Cold Storage at 4100 Frontage Road in Lakeland sometime overnight between May 19 and 20. When reviewing video, detectives noticed a naked man, later identified as Ronald Thompson, who is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail, walking into the facility with a bucket.
