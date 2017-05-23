Stick and Tissue Scale at Top Gun - F...

Stick and Tissue Scale at Top Gun - Free Flight Takes Wing

I tradition for the world's greatest RC scale event-Top Gun, the free flight models again took flight at the 2017 Scale Invitational at Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL. This year the Top Gun Mass Launch , drew several beautiful hand-crafted entries and awards were given to the winners for "Duration" and for "Craftsmanship".

