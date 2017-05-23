Smith Wins at Lake Toho
Jeremy Smith of Plant City, FL won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Florida Central Division tournament, held May 20th on Lake Toho. Running out of Lakefront Park in Kissimmee, FL Smith caught five bass weighing 26.68 pounds.
