Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Lakeland man with dementia Read Story Staff

12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Grady Lamarr Palmer, 76, of Lakeland was last seen driving a green Ford Explorer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Grady Lamarr Palmer, 76, of Lakeland was last seen driving a green Ford Explorer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

