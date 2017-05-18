PCSO unclear what caused man to drive into pond
At least five people stopped to try and rescue a Lakeland man Wednesday who drove his truck into a pond at Saddle Creek Pond, and appeared to struggle to get out. Rescue crews later retrieved the body of Charles Custer a retired Polk County Sheriff's Office civilian employee, who enjoyed driving to the lake to enjoy its beauty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar '17
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC