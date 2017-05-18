PCSO unclear what caused man to drive...

PCSO unclear what caused man to drive into pond

Thursday May 18

At least five people stopped to try and rescue a Lakeland man Wednesday who drove his truck into a pond at Saddle Creek Pond, and appeared to struggle to get out. Rescue crews later retrieved the body of Charles Custer a retired Polk County Sheriff's Office civilian employee, who enjoyed driving to the lake to enjoy its beauty.

