News 13 mins ago 5:11 p.m.Lakeland teenager receives Princess Diana Legacy Award
A teenager from Lakeland just got an award fit for royalty. He went to London and got to meet Princes William and Harry when he received the Princess Diana Legacy Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC