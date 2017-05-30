Naked Florida man steals truck with swan sculpture in back
A naked man carrying a 5-gallon bucket stole truck with a $25,000 swan statue in the back from a Lakeland, Florida business on May 19, 2017. The truck was recovered in Hillsborough County, but the swan was not.
