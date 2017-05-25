Lakeland man honors forgotten war heroes
The Lakeland man who dreamed of honoring dozens of war heroes he discovered at an old cemetery got his wish, just in time for Memorial Day. ABC Action News first told you about Kenny Weberman's mission back in April, after he discovered what turned out to be 52 war veterans buried at the Griffin Cemetery in Lakeland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC