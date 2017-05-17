Jared Heady wins Pasco Regional Scien...

Jared Heady wins Pasco Regional Science and Engineering Fair Special Award

Friday May 12 Read more: De Funiak Springs Herald-Breeze

JARED HEADY, eighth-grade student at Walton Middle School, won a special award at the 62nd Annual State Science and Engineering Fair on March 28-30, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida. Jared won the Pasco Regional Science and Engineering Fair Special Award for Earth and Environmental Sciences.

Lakeland, FL

