Jared Heady wins Pasco Regional Science and Engineering Fair Special Award
JARED HEADY, eighth-grade student at Walton Middle School, won a special award at the 62nd Annual State Science and Engineering Fair on March 28-30, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida. Jared won the Pasco Regional Science and Engineering Fair Special Award for Earth and Environmental Sciences.
