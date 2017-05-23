Funkhouser fans career-high in Lakela...

Funkhouser fans career-high in Lakeland debut

Sunday May 21

Promoted from Class A West Michigan earlier in the week, Tigers pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser proved in his first start for Class A Advanced Lakeland that he belongs with the Flying Tigers. , scattered three hits and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings in his Lakeland debut.

