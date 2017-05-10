Floridians Slapped With Heavy Sentenc...

Floridians Slapped With Heavy Sentences For Wide-Scale Immigration Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services aided in a probe that led to U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell sentencing Rosa Cingari and Domenico Cingari to 12 years 7 months and 8 years 1 month, respectively, in federal prison for conspiracy, making false statements in immigration applications and petitions and mail fraud. Rosa and Domenico were found guilty of these charges on November 9, 2016 and were charged on July 9, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr '17 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar '17 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar '17 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar '17 Spotted Girl 5
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Polk County was issued at May 10 at 2:34PM EDT

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC