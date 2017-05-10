Floridians Slapped With Heavy Sentences For Wide-Scale Immigration Fraud

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services aided in a probe that led to U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell sentencing Rosa Cingari and Domenico Cingari to 12 years 7 months and 8 years 1 month, respectively, in federal prison for conspiracy, making false statements in immigration applications and petitions and mail fraud. Rosa and Domenico were found guilty of these charges on November 9, 2016 and were charged on July 9, 2015.

