FL: Citrus Connection Gets a Whiff of That New Bus Smell

May 11--LAKELAND -- The Citrus Connection's first new buses in more than a decade were unveiled Wednesday morning, representing the cutting edge of a vehicle replacement plan whose previous absence had threatened the financial stability of the agency. The five 35-foot-long Gillig buses are 5 feet shorter than the previous mainstay of the Lakeland public transit fleet and are the new standard that better suits the mixed urban and rural environment the agency services, Executive Director Tom Phillips said.

