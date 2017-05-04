Dutch reliever Tom de Blok eyes fast ...

Dutch reliever Tom de Blok eyes fast climb in Tigers organization

Tom de Blok, buoyed by a strong performance for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, is ready to show what he can do for the Detroit Tigers organization. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-handed reliever from Amsterdam joined the West Michigan Whitecaps this week after signing a four-year deal with the Tigers.

