Dutch reliever Tom de Blok eyes fast climb in Tigers organization
Tom de Blok, buoyed by a strong performance for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, is ready to show what he can do for the Detroit Tigers organization. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-handed reliever from Amsterdam joined the West Michigan Whitecaps this week after signing a four-year deal with the Tigers.
