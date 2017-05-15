Deputies investigating homicide on golf course
Polk County deputies are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in the woods at an old golf course in Lakeland. Around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Sheriff's office responded to the call at Skyview Golf Course property of Skyview Blvd. The golf course is permanently closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar '17
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC