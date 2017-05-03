Deputies arrest Osceola corrections o...

Deputies arrest Osceola corrections officer acting 'belligerently' at kid's soccer game

An Osceola County corrections officer is on administrative leave after deputies say he was acting "belligerently" at his daughter's soccer game Tuesday. Joseph Hicks, 27, was arrested after the incident and is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, Polk County sheriff's officials said.

