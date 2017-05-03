Deputies arrest Osceola corrections officer acting 'belligerently' at kid's soccer game
An Osceola County corrections officer is on administrative leave after deputies say he was acting "belligerently" at his daughter's soccer game Tuesday. Joseph Hicks, 27, was arrested after the incident and is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, Polk County sheriff's officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr 9
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar '17
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|Hello hello
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC