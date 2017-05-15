Crime 7 mins ago 12:32 p.m.Suspected ...

Crime 7 mins ago 12:32 p.m.Suspected liquor thief's Facebook post leads to his arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday for allegedly stealing a liquor bottle from a Lakeland pizzeria after he vowed never to go back to jail. The sheriff's office released a video Tuesday of Cameron Gore stealing of a bottle of a vodka-tequila blend and cash from Primo's Pizzeria on 1031 South Combee Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr '17 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar '17 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar '17 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar '17 Spotted Girl 5
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC