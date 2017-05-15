Crime 7 mins ago 12:32 p.m.Suspected liquor thief's Facebook post leads to his arrest
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday for allegedly stealing a liquor bottle from a Lakeland pizzeria after he vowed never to go back to jail. The sheriff's office released a video Tuesday of Cameron Gore stealing of a bottle of a vodka-tequila blend and cash from Primo's Pizzeria on 1031 South Combee Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar '17
|Spotted Girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC