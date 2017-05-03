Constable added to memorial 81 years...
Here is information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Constable Myrle A. Whidden whose name was added to the Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial on Thursday. Eighty-one years after making the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow citizens in Mulberry and Polk County, Constable Myrle A. Whidden will be added to the Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial in Lakeland.
