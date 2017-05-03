Constable added to memorial 81 years...

Constable added to memorial 81 years...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Here is information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Constable Myrle A. Whidden whose name was added to the Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial on Thursday. Eighty-one years after making the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow citizens in Mulberry and Polk County, Constable Myrle A. Whidden will be added to the Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial in Lakeland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) 5 hr B1M1P1 88
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr 9 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar '17 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar '17 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar '17 Spotted Girl 5
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC