Broad-Based Tax Relief Package Becomes Law

Back-To-School and Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays, Sales Tax Exemption for Feminine Hygiene Products, Lower Business Rent Tax Florida Governor Rick Scott today signed House Bill 7109, Taxation. The legislation, sponsored in the Senate by Senator Kelli Stargel , Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and Tax, will deliver broad-based tax relief to families and businesses across the state.

