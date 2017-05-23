Are gun dealers to blame for stolen guns?

Earlier this year, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, known for his quips on criminals and uninhibited style of enforcing the law, stayed on his own script by chastising gun dealers who make it easy for thieves to steal. "Gun store owners, you have an ethical and moral obligation to protect those guns," he said from the podium in January after surveillance video showed burglars in action at Rapture Guns & Knives in Lakeland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.