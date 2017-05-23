39 Arrested In Polk County Sex Sting
A huge sex sting results in nineteen men, including four from Polk County, charged with traveling to meet minors for sex. The undercover operation involved detectives communicating with people online who wanted sex with children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC