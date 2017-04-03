Small plane has hard landing at Sun...

A small plane had a rough landing at the Sun 'n Fun air show at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport on Saturday. According to Lakeland Police Department, the 1976 Cessna 310R twin-engine plane's landing gear collapsed after it attempted a landing on Runway 27L around 11:53 a.m. The plane skidded off the runway and went into a safety area.

