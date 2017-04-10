Saddle Creek CEO Clifford Otto Elected Chairman of Warehouse Trade Group
Clifford Otto, CEO of Saddle Creek Logistics Services in Lakeland, Fla., was elected chairman of the International Warehouse Logistics Association last month. Members of the IWLA elected Otto chairman during the 2017 IWLA Convention & Expo in Palm Springs, Calif., on March 19-21.
