MASTERWORK to Address Art-Life Balance at Tampa International Fringe Festival
A painter struggles with her identity and ability to express herself as years pass and she becomes a wife and mother. Masterwork by Karissa Barber follows the artist from her Bohemian studio apartment to white picket fence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Jarana412
|20
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC