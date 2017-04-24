Laughter as Ivanka defends Trump at women's summit

Ivanka Trump, making her overseas debut as the US "First Daughter" at a women's summit in Berlin on Tuesday, was forced to defend her father's attitude towards women. Sitting on a G20 panel with female leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Trump's daughter drew chuckles from the audience when she praised "my father's advocacy" on the issue and his role as "a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive".

