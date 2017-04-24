Laughter as Ivanka defends Trump at w...

Laughter as Ivanka defends Trump at women's summit

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Ivanka Trump, making her overseas debut as the US "First Daughter" at a women's summit in Berlin on Tuesday, was forced to defend her father's attitude towards women. Sitting on a G20 panel with female leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Trump's daughter drew chuckles from the audience when she praised "my father's advocacy" on the issue and his role as "a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr 9 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar 29 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar 29 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar '17 Spotted Girl 5
Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15) Mar '17 Hello hello 3
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC