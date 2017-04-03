Lakeland man dead, Riverview woman cr...

Lakeland man dead, Riverview woman critical after head-on crash in Brandon

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A 42-year-old Lakeland man died Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision on Highway 39 in Brandon, Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said. Gannier Fulghum Jr. was driving a Toyota Camry south on Highway 39 when he crossed into the northbound lane, though it's not clear why, deputies said.

Lakeland, FL

