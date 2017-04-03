Lakeland man dead, Riverview woman critical after head-on crash in Brandon
A 42-year-old Lakeland man died Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision on Highway 39 in Brandon, Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said. Gannier Fulghum Jr. was driving a Toyota Camry south on Highway 39 when he crossed into the northbound lane, though it's not clear why, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Tue
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Jarana412
|20
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC