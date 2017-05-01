Lakeland family donating shoes in son's memory
The Lakeland teen who got hit and killed while trying to catch the school bus would have turned 18-years-old Thursday. "It's just a way to keep Kalen's legacy alive," said Tony Kirk, his father "Just knowing through this initiative we are helping other kids and we think that's what he would want and that's what he would do."
