King Schools Launches Flight Training Tracking Program

The Cessna Training Application will help instructors at Cessna Pilot Centers schedule training sessions, fly them and record the required data electronically. At a press conference at last week's Sun 'n Fun International Fly-in and Expo in Lakeland, Florida, John and Martha King, along with King Schools CEO Barry Knutilla, announced a product designed to ease the complex process of keeping track of the progress of flight students.

