Kevin Gates denied bailing Chicago #w...

Kevin Gates denied bailing Chicago #whatstrending

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Troubled rapper Kevin Gates will remain behind bars after he was denied bail in a felony weapons case in Chicago. The rapper was jailed in October 2016 after he kicked a 18-year-old woman in the chest for tugging on his shorts during a concert in Lakeland, Florida, in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr 19 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr 9 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar 29 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar 29 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar 25 Spotted Girl 5
Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15) Mar '17 Hello hello 3
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC