Jury recommends death for man convicted of killing 2 people
The Ledger reports that the Polk County jury announced its recommendation Friday for Benjamin Davis Smiley Jr. A judge will make the final decision. Smiley had been convicted last fall of first-degree murder for killing 58-year-old Clifford Drake during a 2013 home invasion in Lakeland.
