Former Osceola County chairman dies after being struck on bike
Former Osceola County Chairman Frank Attkisson was killed in a crash in Osceola County on Thursday evening near the St. Cloud area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol . Attkisson, 61, was riding his bicycle west on Kissimmee Park Road near Lake Tohopekaliga Road about 7 p.m., Trooper Steven Montiero said.
