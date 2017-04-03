Former Osceola County chairman dies after being struck on bike

Former Osceola County Chairman Frank Attkisson was killed in a crash in Osceola County on Thursday evening near the St. Cloud area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol . Attkisson, 61, was riding his bicycle west on Kissimmee Park Road near Lake Tohopekaliga Road about 7 p.m., Trooper Steven Montiero said.

