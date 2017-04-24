Florida Is On Fire - Literally
In case you haven't heard, Florida is on fire again. A little over a week after Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for wildfire risk, the state is being consumer by more fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr 9
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar '17
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|Hello hello
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC