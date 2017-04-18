Facebook Live video leads police to...

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A woman with active warrants was arrested after she tipped off cops to her location in a Facebook live video. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson posted the live video from the Chuck E. Cheese in Lakeland.

