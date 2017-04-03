Czech LSA Design Emerges at Sun 'n Fun
Eagle International Aircraft introduced the all-metal Viper SD4 to the U.S. market at the Sun 'n Fun Fly-In. As the Sun 'n Fun Fly-In opened its doors at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Lakeland, Florida, a new LSA has emerged on the U.S. market.
