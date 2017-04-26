Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban,...

Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban, threatened to put bullet in Sheriff Judd's head

A warrant is out for a man accused of violating a countywide burn ban and threatening to put a bullet in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's head. According to the affidavit, William Anderson, 58, started an altercation with a Polk County firefighters who came to the property in response to a small brush fire.

