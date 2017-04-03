Blue Angels to fly over Disney's Magic Kingdom
You don't see too many planes flying over Walt Disney World , but that will change this Thursday when the U.S. Navy Blue Angels make two flybys over the Magic Kingdom. This isn't the first time the performance squadron has graced the skies above Mickey's place.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
