Blue Angels return to Lakeland for the 43rd annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In

Saturday Apr 1

The U.S. Navy's wingtip-to-wingtip flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, headlines this year's Sun 'n Fun Fly-In with afternoon shows Friday, April 8 and April 9. "The excitement is building," Sun 'n Fun President and retired naval aviator John "Lites" Leenhouts said of the visit. "Having been a fan of the Blue Angels for the better part of 40 years, there is no doubt in my military mind they are the premier demonstration team of the combined services."

