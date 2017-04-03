Blue Angels return to Lakeland for the 43rd annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In

The U.S. Navy's wingtip-to-wingtip flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, headlines this year's Sun 'n Fun Fly-In with afternoon shows Friday, April 8 and April 9. "The excitement is building," Sun 'n Fun President and retired naval aviator John "Lites" Leenhouts said of the visit. "Having been a fan of the Blue Angels for the better part of 40 years, there is no doubt in my military mind they are the premier demonstration team of the combined services."

