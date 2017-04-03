Blue Angels return to Lakeland for the 43rd annual Sun 'n Fun Fly-In
The U.S. Navy's wingtip-to-wingtip flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, headlines this year's Sun 'n Fun Fly-In with afternoon shows Friday, April 8 and April 9. "The excitement is building," Sun 'n Fun President and retired naval aviator John "Lites" Leenhouts said of the visit. "Having been a fan of the Blue Angels for the better part of 40 years, there is no doubt in my military mind they are the premier demonstration team of the combined services."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|9 hr
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Jarana412
|20
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC