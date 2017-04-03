Blue Angels fly over Disney's Magic K...

Blue Angels fly over Disney's Magic Kingdom

You don't see too many planes flying over Walt Disney World, but that changed this morning when the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made two flybys over the Magic Kingdom. This isn't the first time the performance squadron has graced the skies above Mickey's place.

