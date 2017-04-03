Are You Looking for Your NEXT Opportunity?
This past weekend I was in Lakeland, Florida speaking at a conference and meeting with writers. I love these opportunities to give back to writers, listen to their ideas and encourage them.
Lakeland Discussions
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Tue
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Jarana412
|20
