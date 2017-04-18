60 plus Photos from Florida Jets - Some extra highlights that did not get into the article.
Long time MAN contributor and expert RC Jet enthusiast Rich Uravitch went to Paradise Field in Lakeland Florida to cover all the action for us at the 2017 Florida Jets event. Rich's article is published in the upcoming July issue of MAN and even though we printed a lot of excited images in his report, there were lots more that we did not have the room for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model Airplane News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr 9
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC