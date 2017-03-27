You can see Ikea now, and it's big
Lakeland-based Marcobay Construction Inc. is the construction manager for the 25-acre site and store development project for the home-furnishings chain. In addition to the more than 500 jobs that Ikea said would be created during construction, it expects to hire 250 employees to staff the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Wed
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb '17
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC