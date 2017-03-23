WWE Hardys Return: WWE Network Twitter Uses 'Broken' Reference
Will Matt and Jeff Hardy return to WWE soon? Speculation continues to grow as to whether the former tag-team champions will make a comeback to the company in which they gained their initial fame. Apparently, WWE isn't doing anything to stop the rumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Sat
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb '17
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC