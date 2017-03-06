Weather 1 mins ago 12:30 p.m.New hurricane hunter base nears completion in Lakeland
Officials say they're on schedule to open the new home base for the U.S. government's "hurricane hunter" aircraft before the Atlantic hurricane season begins. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's planes are specially equipped to collect forecasting data as they fly in and around tropical storms and hurricanes.
