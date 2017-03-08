Thursday's Daily Pulse

Thursday's Daily Pulse

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Florida Trend

The Sunshine State and South Florida are hotspots for health care fraud. And in fiscal year 2016, federal Medicaid Fraud Control Units recovered more than $165.5 million from investigations and cases in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Mar 2 Jarana412 20
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb '17 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC