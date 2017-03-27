Sun 'n Fun Kicks Off Next Week in Cen...

Sun 'n Fun Kicks Off Next Week in Central Florida

Read more: Flying

For 43 years, the Sun 'n Fun airshow has offered events and activities for all ages, featuring daily airshows, hands-on workshops, forums, exhibits, and camping. Sun 'n Fun International Fly-In and Expo kicks off next week, April 4-9, at the Lakeland Linder Airport in Lakeland, Florida.

