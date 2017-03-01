Road to Top Gun - Jamie Fiffles' Chan...

Road to Top Gun - Jamie Fiffles' Chance Vought F4U Corsair

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Model Airplane News

Jaime Fiffles is once again making his trek from Los Angeles to Lakeland FL to compete at Top Gun. This year he will be flying in Expert with his 1/4-scale F4U Corsair which spans 122 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model Airplane News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Thu Jarana412 20
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC