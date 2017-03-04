Rapper Kevin Gates Coming Home From Jail This Month

The "Paper Chasers" star, real name Kevin Gilyard, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a battery charge for kicking a female fan during a 2015 performance. Gilyard was onstage at Rumor's Nite Club in Lakeland, Florida in 2015 when audience member Miranda Dixon reportedly tugged at his shorts mid-performance.

