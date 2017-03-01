PCSO: Lkld commissioner lied about sn...

PCSO: Lkld commissioner lied about snapchats

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: ABC Action News

A Lakeland teacher who also works as a high school athletic director and city commissioner, lied to the school principal and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to a report about his alleged inappropriate behavior. Justin Troller was put on paid leave from his job at Lakeland High School back in early December for suspected inappropriate contact with a student.

