PCSO: Lkld commissioner lied about snapchats
A Lakeland teacher who also works as a high school athletic director and city commissioner, lied to the school principal and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to a report about his alleged inappropriate behavior. Justin Troller was put on paid leave from his job at Lakeland High School back in early December for suspected inappropriate contact with a student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
