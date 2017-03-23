Obstruction of breakfast: Lakeland ma...

Obstruction of breakfast: Lakeland man faces charges after eating pancakes on roadway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... 40 min Christsharians on... 4
Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15) Mar 21 Hello hello 3
Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08) Mar 12 DORY 80
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Mar 2 Jarana412 20
Stock Market Feb '17 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb '17 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC