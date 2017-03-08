News 9 mins ago 3:19 p.m.Lakeland robbery suspect nearly dies during arrest

News 9 mins ago 3:19 p.m.Lakeland rob...

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A robbery suspect who was possibly under the influence of drugs grabbed cash from an open cash register at the Save-A-Lot and threw the wad of money into the air before leaving, Lakeland police reported Wednesday. The strange robbery happened before 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, at the grocery store located at 2021 George Jenkins Boulevard.

